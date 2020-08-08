reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Musicians perform outside of Lincoln Center

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Musicians gathered outside of Lincoln Center Friday night to perform delightful tunes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group was outside of the plaza either practicing or thoughtfully offering a serenade for the public.

Although the performance didn't take place inside the legendary venue, it was nice to hear music in the vicinity for the first time in months.

