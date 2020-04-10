coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Lincoln Center to remain closed until fall

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Lincoln Center will remain closed at least until the fall.

All summer programs are canceled, which includes Midsummer Night Swing, the Mostly Mozart Festival and Lincoln Center Out of Doors.

Management says it's now working on a free pop-up festival to take place once it's safe to gather in crowds again.

