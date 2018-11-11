Thousands march in New York City Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City is honoring those who served their country with the annual Veterans Day Parade Sunday.
Thousands of marchers from more than 300 units in the Armed Forces are participating.
Mayor Bill de Blasio is also on hand to march.
This year's parade commemorates the centennial of the end of World War I. The U.S. Army is this year's featured military branch.
Paying tribute to and honoring those who serve in the #armedforces #nyc #veterans day #america #abc7ny @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/0U7RyUimmH— Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) November 11, 2018
The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., beginning in Madison Square Park and ending on 52nd Street.
It is considered the largest Veterans Day Parade in the nation.
