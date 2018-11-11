COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Thousands march in New York City Veterans Day Parade

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on this year's Veterans Day Parade in New York City.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City is honoring those who served their country with the annual Veterans Day Parade Sunday.

Thousands of marchers from more than 300 units in the Armed Forces are participating.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also on hand to march.

This year's parade commemorates the centennial of the end of World War I. The U.S. Army is this year's featured military branch.


The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., beginning in Madison Square Park and ending on 52nd Street.

It is considered the largest Veterans Day Parade in the nation.

