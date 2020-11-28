Tribute celebrating life of David Dinkins held in Harlem

Mayor Bill de Blasio, former New York Governor David Patterson and former Congressman Charles Rangel were among the attendees at the event in Harlem on Saturday.
"He knew that this city could be better and that was his power. He told us he could be better and he did something about it." de Blasio said. "Let's give credit where credit is due, safe streets, safe city, David Dinkins did that."
Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor passed away Monday night at the age of 93.
"There's a generation of people who believe they can make a difference because they saw David Dinkins do it first," de Blasio said.
Saturday's tribute took place at the National Action Network's office on West 145th Street.
Dinkins' family has stated that a memorial service for the city's 106th mayor will be scheduled once the pandemic subsides.
