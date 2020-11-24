Politicians, community leaders react to death of David Dinkins

Fellow politicians and community leaders have been sharing their memories and condolences to his family.
Former NYC Mayor Giuliani tweeted his condolences to Dinkins' family.
I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mayor David Dinkins, and to the many New Yorkers who loved and supported him.— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 24, 2020
He gave a great deal of his life in service to our great City.
That service is respected and honored by all.
WATCH | David Dinkins joins Bill Ritter on Upclose
Mayor Bill de Blasio started off his daily briefing talking about his sense of profound loss and admiration for Dinkins. He said he most remembered learning "the power of love" from Dinkins.
"Power of Love, he, he really loved people. He loved children in particular, and he would always show children that, he would show them, they would love to remember, he would when he was around groups of kids, particularly, kids of color. He would say to them, 'You know, you can be mayor.' You know he had become mayor and he would tell them you can become mayor too, and he really was trying to encourage them," de Blasio said. "And you know, he would try and treat people with love even when they were treating him with hate and so I think what I remember is his extraordinary ability to summon a love he felt and put that forward, no matter what was thrown out."
As a mark of respect for the passing of former Mayor David Dinkins, city flags will fly at half-staff by order of Mayor Bill de Blasio. pic.twitter.com/vabzifyIXn— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) November 24, 2020
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who herself shattered barriers as the state's first Black woman elected to statewide office, said, "The example Mayor David Dinkins set for all of us shines brighter than the most powerful lighthouse imaginable."
"I was honored to have him hold the bible at my inaugurations because I, and others, stand on his shoulders," she said.
Rest In Power to New York City’s first Black Mayor, #DavidDinkins #NYC pic.twitter.com/csguCG7F5D— NAACP (@NAACP) November 24, 2020
The Reverend Al Sharpton also held a press conference to remember the former mayor.
Remembering David Dinkins https://t.co/YuFqxINMEj— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) November 24, 2020
The passing of the former mayor came less than two months after the death of his wife Joyce Dinkins, who died in October.
Dinkins is survived by his son, David Jr., daughter, Donna and two grandchildren.
