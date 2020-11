Tribute celebrating life of David Dinkins to be held in Harlem

EMBED >More News Videos Anchor Bill Ritter takes a look back at the life of David Dinkins.

EMBED >More News Videos David Dinkins was the 106th mayor of the city and the first, and so far, only Black person to hold the office.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several top New York officials will be in attendance for a celebration of the life of David Dinkins.Mayor Bill de Blasio and former New York Governor David Paterson head a list of dignitaries who will attend the event in Harlem on Saturday.The city's first and only Black mayor passed away Monday night at the age of 93.Saturday's tribute will take place at the National Action Network's office on West 145th Street.Dinkin's family has stated that a memorial service for the city's 106th mayor will be scheduled once the pandemic subsides.----------