What to do if ICE agents show up at your door

"Knowing your rights, being prepared, and having the right plan for you and your family can help you respond to an immigration emergency," she posted.
The L.A. County Office of Immigrant Affairs also provided the following list of rights:
-RIGHT TO NOT OPEN YOUR DOOR unless the immigration agent knocking has a warrant to enter that is signed by a judge or magistrate and has your name on it.
-RIGHT TO REMAIN SILENT and not answer questions from immigration agents.
-RIGHT NOT TO SIGN ANY PAPERS without first talking to an attorney.
-RIGHT TO TALK TO AN ATTORNEY at your own expense.
-IF YOU ARE OUTSIDE YOUR HOME: Ask the immigration agent if you are free to go. If they say yes, leave peacefully. If they say no, ask to call your attorney.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed the State Liberty Defense Program's Rapid Response team to assist any family in need of legal services. Anyone in need can contact the Liberty Defense Team at 1-800-566-7636 or liberty@dos.ny.gov. If you need advice, call the state-run Office of New Americans hotline at 1-800-566-7636.
New York City residents in need of safe immigration legal help can call the ActionNYC hotline at 1-800-354-0365.
If you want to check whether a removal order has been issued against you, you can call the Immigration Court Information System's automated number at 1-800-898-7180.
