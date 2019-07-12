Protest planned in New York City in response to nationwide ICE raids

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5390637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller has more on the planned raids from Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents plan to target thousands of migrants this weekend in a nationwide operation.The sweeps in 10-major cities, including New York, are set to focus on undocumented families.One protest planned for Friday night in Foley Square is called "Lights for Liberty" and immigration groups are going around making sure people know if ICE comes knocking, don't answer the door.That outreach is in response to President Trump's plan for nationwide immigration raids, as first reported by the New York Times.The plan calls for ICE to round up people on deportation lists this Sunday in as many as 10 major cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Denver, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Baltimore, Chicago and Atlanta.Some of the people targeted have been in the country for decades with children who are U.S. citizens."We say to President Trump, stop separating children from their families. Tell your agencies, do not separate a single little child from their parents," Senator Charles Schumer, (D) New York said."If you are come to this position, you've been here years, you've gone through a court system, you've been found that you have to be deported, you have to follow the rule of law," said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, (R) Minority House Leader.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying,"There are multiple reports that the Trump Administration will launch its previously announced blitz of ICE raids across the country this Sunday, including here in New York. This shameful assault on families across the country will no doubt lead to further separations of children from their parents and 'collateral arrests' by ICE, where individuals with no orders of deportation will be detained."This politically motivated directive is despicable and inhumane, and New York will fight it."I have asked the state's Liberty Defense Project to be on high alert to assist families in need of legal services. I encourage all New Yorkers to be familiar with their rights - especially when confronted by ICE or CBP - and anyone in need of assistance may contact the Liberty Defense Project via the New York State New Americans Hotline at 1-800-566-7636 or liberty@dos.ny.gov."As I said when the Trump raids were first announced: America's only threat is from within, and while this federal administration governs by fear and division, in New York we know that diversity is our greatest strength and we will do everything in our power to protect our immigrant communities."New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also released a statement saying,"In anticipation of the Trump Administration's threatened ICE raids, we are proactively reaching out to our immigrant communities to make sure they know we stand with them and are prepared to do whatever we can to protect them."Let's be clear: The Trump Administration's fear-mongering is un-American and dangerous. These raids do not make us safer; they will only make the work of local law enforcement more challenging and increase fears in our hardworking immigrant communities."Any family who needs legal representation should know there are many pro bono legal services available to them. We will be doing everything we can to highlight these resources and to make sure our immigrant communities know their rights and feel at home."The ACLU is filing a lawsuit also, arguing defendants need an opportunity to plead their case to an immigration judge before getting deported.----------