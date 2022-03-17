2 armed robbers dressed as Con Ed workers beat man, steal from elderly couple in Queens

It happened on Monday, February 28 at 11:15 a.m. near 95th Avenue and 83rd Street.
The two men, while dressed as Con Ed workers, approached the 41-year-old man at the entrance to his yard.
Then, they took out handguns and forced their way into the victim's home.
Once inside, the individuals rounded up two additional victims, a 62-year-old female and 74-year-old male, who were inside home.
The robbers then struck the 41-year-old male victim with the handguns and restrained him with duct tape before they removed $3,000 in cash from inside the house.
They then took off, fleeing the scene southbound on Digby Place inside of a green sedan.
The robbers are described as men with dark complexions, who wore white masks, purple gloves, dark-colored clothing, and safety vests.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
