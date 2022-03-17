2 armed robbers dressed as Con Ed workers beat man, steal from elderly couple in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for suspects who posed as Con Ed workers in Queens robbery

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who posed as Con Ed workers in a terrifying robbery in Queens.

It happened on Monday, February 28 at 11:15 a.m. near 95th Avenue and 83rd Street.


The two men, while dressed as Con Ed workers, approached the 41-year-old man at the entrance to his yard.

Then, they took out handguns and forced their way into the victim's home.

Once inside, the individuals rounded up two additional victims, a 62-year-old female and 74-year-old male, who were inside home.

The robbers then struck the 41-year-old male victim with the handguns and restrained him with duct tape before they removed $3,000 in cash from inside the house.

They then took off, fleeing the scene southbound on Digby Place inside of a green sedan.




The robbers are described as men with dark complexions, who wore white masks, purple gloves, dark-colored clothing, and safety vests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | NJ cannabis industry leaders gather as marijuana legalization advances
EMBED More News Videos

Leaders in the cannabis industry gathered Wednesday for a massive conference touting the economic benefits of legalized marijuana to New Jersey. Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson has more.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityrobberyelderlybeatingcon edarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father, son pulled from car, viciously beaten by dirt bikers
NYC's St. Patrick's Day Parade returns, but without familiar face
Here's how to watch the Saint Patrick's Day Parade live from Dublin
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
AccuWeather: Rain returns
Suffolk Police warn of scams after intercepting out-of-state money
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Show More
Jussie Smollett released from jail; appeal still pending
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
Nearly 75 percent of Brooklyn small business sales still down
4 suspects arrested after stealing $94k in Balenciaga handbags: police
Thursday marks 1 year since unsolved acid attack on LI college student
More TOP STORIES News