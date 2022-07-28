3 children, 1 woman found dead in Connecticut home

Three children and a woman were found dead inside a home in Danbury, Connecticut Tuesday night.

Police were doing a wellness check at 10 Whaley Street on Danbury when they made the discovery.

Officers went inside the single-family residence and discovered three dead children.

While conducting a further check, they found a dead woman in a shed in the backyard.

The identities of the victims have not been revealed.

No further details were provided as police continue to figure out what happened.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

