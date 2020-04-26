coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Connecticut colleges consider resuming fall in-person classes

CONNECTICUT -- Colleges and universities across Connecticut are looking at public health guidance and contingency plans as they consider resuming in-person classes scrapped amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at the University of Connecticut, Yale University, Central Connecticut State University and others haven't made final decisions yet, according to The Hartford Courant.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas told faculty, staff and students to prepare for the possibility of the continuation of online teaching in the fall. He expected a decision by June 30.

"Deans of the schools and colleges are urged to work with their faculty members to review their experiences from spring 2020 and make appropriate plans to prepare for virtual delivery in fall 2020," he said in an email according to WTNH-TV.

Already, some schools are reporting financial losses because of the pandemic, including from the cancellation of summer programming.

Students are also in limbo.

Seventeen-year-old Brian Puleo has already faced a sudden end of his senior year at Conard High School. Now he's uncertain if he'll have a first semester of college. He's deciding between colleges in Delaware and Vermont.

"I've heard more and more about colleges not opening for the fall semester, and having to start online, and it's kind of shocking," Puleo told the newspaper.

