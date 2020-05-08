coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Connecticut shows signs of meeting May 20 reopening criteria

By Eyewitness News
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that Connecticut is showing positive signs it can meet criteria set for the state's planned May 20 initial reopening date, noting how hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline and the state is making progress toward building a 30-day stockpile of personal protective equipment for health care workers.

The Democrat said he also expects COVID testing will continue to ramp up. Close to 5,000 diagnostic tests were conducted on Wednesday, but the state hopes to more than double that rate over the next two weeks. The goal is 42,000 a week.

"We're not taking our eye off that goal. All symptomatic patients should be tested. They should be tested on a regular basis." said Lamont, whose administration also wants to start testing asymptomatic patients. That would be in addition to technology used to monitor any potential flare-ups, such as the 11,000 "smart thermometers" the state has distributed and the How We Feel app. So far, 60,000 people are using it, providing information about their symptoms daily.

Meanwhile, a Microsoft platform for a contact tracing initiative will be tested over the next few days. Lamont said hundreds of volunteers have already agreed to become tracers, reaching out to people who may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Late last month, Lamont announced plans to begin the gradual, multi-stage process of lifting restrictions on businesses and activities, including allowing outdoor dining at restaurants. Remaining retail establishments, hair and nail services, outdoor exhibits at zoos and museums, outdoor recreation and university research programs will also be allowed to open with social distancing restrictions.

Protocols for businesses allowed to reopen will be released Friday. But Lamont stressed they don't have to reopen if they don't feel prepared.

As of Thursday, there have been nearly 32,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,797 deaths, an increase of 79 since Wednesday. Hospitalizations decreased to 1,385, a 30% decline from the state's peak.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticuthealthcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirushospitalcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichealth carecovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
CT food bank giving out 32 tons of food Thursday amid pandemic
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Phased reopening recommended for CT colleges, universities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
JetBlue salutes health care workers with NYC flyover
Nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19
Giants, Jets release 2020 season schedules
NYC school cafeterias providing nearly 500,000 meals per day
Show More
Michael Halkias, owner of Grand Prospect Hall, dead of COVID-19
East Village's iconic Gem Spa closes doors for good amid COVID-19 crisis
1 shot, 2 hospitalized after Bronx dispute ends in gunfire
Laundry workers say they were fired for staying home sick
Mom meets daughter after coming out of coma from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News