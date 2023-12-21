New laws that take effect in Connecticut in 2024

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Several new laws take effect in Connecticut at the start of the New Year including tax reductions, firefighter benefits, and even online dating regulations.

Here are some of the new state laws set to take effect in 2024:

Tax reductions

The state income tax rate will drop for the first time since being enacted in the mid-1990s, reducing taxes by $460 million.

The relief targets middle-class tax payers, capping at $150,000 for single filers and $300,000 for joint filers.

The Connecticut General Assembly approved the tax relief and Governor Ned Lamont signed the measure into law over the summer.

Broadway Tax Credit

A new 30% tax credit will be available to production companies that tech their Broadway tours in Connecticut. That's 5% higher than what New York offers. The law caps tax credits at $2.5M per year for live theatrical tours in the state.

Firefighter Benefits

Each town will be required to make annual contributions to the Connecticut's firefighters cancer relief account, which is used to provide wage replacement benefits to eligible paid and volunteer firefighters diagnosed with cancer.

Beginning January 1, 2024, each town must generally contribute $10 for each career or volunteer firefighter in its fire district or districts.

Online Dating Safety

Companies that offer online dating services in Connecticut will be required to adopt a policy for handling harassment reports by or between users and to maintain an online safety center to provide users with resources on safe dating.

Workers' Compensation Expansion

Starting on January 1, 2024, all workers in Connecticut will be entitled to Workers' Compensation Benefits if they meet certain criteria for post-traumatic stress injuries. Current law limits benefits to first responders such as police officers and firefighters.

Cursive Writing

A new law aims to bring cursive writing back to Connecticut classrooms. While the law is not a requirement, it does encourage teaching of cursive by adding it to the state's model curriculum for students in grades K thru 8.

