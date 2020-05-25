FBI joins 3 state manhunt for UConn senior Peter Manfredonia suspected in two murders

Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday night after he abandoned a stolen vehicle.
The manhunt began after a murder on Friday.
Manfredonia, 23, was seen leaving the scene on Mirtl Road in Willington, Connecticut around 9 a.m. Friday.
Theodore Demers, 62, died from his injuries. Another person was injured in that incident.
The search for Manfredonia intensified following a home invasion in Willington on Sunday. Manfredonia took pistols and long guns before fleeing in the homeowner's vehicle. The homeowner was not injured.
He then traveled to Derby, Connecticut where he abandoned the stolen car in the area of Osborndale State Park.
After finding that vehicle, Connecticut State Police began searching the park and learned Manfredonia had an acquaintance nearby.
They found 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele dead inside the home. The cause of death was not immediately known.
While at that scene, police determine there may have been another individual in the house at the time and taken after their will, fleeing in Eisele's Volkswagen.
Later, authorities in Patterson, NJ notified the Connecticut State Police that the individual was found in their city. The individual was not injured and brought back to Connecticut.
State police said the person did positively identify the captor as Manfredonia.
The stolen Volkswagen was found in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border off Interstate 80 shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The Connecticut State Police are asking the public to be mindful of their use on social media. The suspect may be monitoring law enforcement efforts on all social media platforms, which could be counterproductive in the search efforts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police- Troop C at 860-896-3200 or the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).
Please call 9-1-1 for anything immediate on the whereabouts of the suspect. Do NOT approach, he is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.
