Workers injured at construction site in Inwood after crane collapse

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least five workers were injured at a construction site in Inwood after an incident involving a boom truck.
The incident was reported at 207th Street and Ninth Avenue around 3 p.m.
Three of the victims had serious injuries but were not believed to be life-threatening while the other two only suffered minor injuries.
Few other details were released.
