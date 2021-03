EMBED >More News Videos Toni Yates reports from the scene of the attack in Carteret.

JAMAICA, Queens -- The city's building department is investigating after a construction worker fell down a manhole and was injured.It happened on South Conduit Avenue in Jamaica on Thursday morning.A preliminary investigation shows the female worker was sweeping the floor at ground level when she fell into an uncovered hole.She was pulled out of the hole and taken to the hospital for treatment.----------