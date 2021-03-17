Child killed, mother remains hospitalized after 2 dogs enter NJ backyard

The boy's mother was also seriously hurt, and neighbors say the dogs have been a menace in the community.
"Those pit bulls bit people all in this area," one neighbor said. "I'm aware of certain houses, so I try to walk a different path when I know that they're on that block."
That attack happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the backyard of a home on East Laurel Street in Carteret, after the pair of of pit bulls apparently jumped the fence of their residence on nearby Birch Street.
The 3-year-old was flown to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The mother was transported via ambulance and remains hospitalized.
Their names have not yet been released.
ALSO READ: 'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Mayor Daniel Reiman said that according to municipal records from the Board of Health, the dogs were not registered with the town, as is required by law. They were fatally shot by police at the scene.
"As a small community, our Carteret family mourns the heart-wrenching loss of our young neighbor," he said. "We pray for this young mother and family in this time of unimaginable grief."
Neighbors said that the dogs were allowed to roam free in the neighborhood, and one said they didn't let their own children play outside as a result.
The family moved from Brooklyn just a few months ago. One neighbor said she contacted authorities multiple times regarding the dogs.
"I just call the police when I can, if something happened," she said.
Another neighbor said he was spearheading an effort to raise money for the family.
"I'm a salesman, I go to see all customers, and I went to one of our customers to help out with the funeral," he said. "And one guy game me $200. First guy I went to. We're going to try to help them out with the funeral."
Mayor Reiman said that anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the family to help with expenses may do so by CLICKING HERE.
Checks may also be mailed to:
Charity Trust Fund at Carteret Borough Hall
61 Cooke Ave.
Carteret NJ 07008
They may also be dropped in the lock box in front of the building.
Any funds raised will be provided to the family for medical care and funeral expenses.
Anyone with additional information can contact the Carteret Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office at 732-541-4181 (CPD) and 732-745-3300 (MCPO).
MORE NEWS: Asian Americans told to 'go back to China' in racist rant in New York City
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube