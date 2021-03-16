Child killed, mother injured after dog attack in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10420499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Maria Ha, 25, and 31-year-old Dan Ha say they were verbally harassed while on the street in Kips Bay and told to go back to China by an unknown woman.

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog attack left a child dead and a mother injured in New Jersey, authorities say.Officials say a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were playing in their big, fenced-in backyard Tuesday afternoon at a home on East Laurel Street in Carteret.Neighbors say they heard the screams.One neighbor told Eyewitness News that he looked out the window and thought they were playing with the dog. But he quickly realized they were not playing.A 3-year-old girl and her mother were under a vicious, relentless attack by a neighbor's escaped pit bull.Police came and shot the dog. The mother and daughter were transported by helicopter to a hospital, but the little girl died from her injuries.Mayor Dan Reiman tweeted about the dog attack."Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St. Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care. That's all the info we have at this time."----------