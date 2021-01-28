Construction worker killed after excavator flips into river in New Jersey

Crews desperately tried to rescue the man after the accident on Tremley Point Road in Linden around 8 a.m., but their efforts proved unsuccessful.
Police said the excavator got too close to the water and toppled over into about 6 feet of water in Arthur Kill, estimated to be approximately 40 degrees.
MORE NEWS | Father seen in disturbing video at NYC subway stop identified
An NYPD dive team assisted and ultimately pulled the man from the cab.
"Ultimately, the victim was taken out of the crane by NYPD Aviation dive team, along with the Linden Fire Department, rescuers and a Zodiac boat that we had deployed into the water," Fire Chief William Hasko said.
He was rushed unresponsive the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
"The individual was ultimately removed from the cab and transported to Trinitas Hospital," Linden police Lt. Chris Guenther said. "OSHA will be the lead investigative agency on this."
The investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear if wind was a factor or if the vehicle was just too close to the water.
ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip