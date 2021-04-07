Cops exchange fire with gunmen at Brooklyn housing complex

Authorities say officers were on routine patrol near the Sumner Houses in Bedford Stuyvesant, where they saw people shooting at each other around 9:30 p.m.
Police also fired their guns, but there were no reports of anyone being hit by bullets.
Officials say two officers were taken to the hospital.
One person was taken into custody.
Police may also be pursuing another suspect, who is believed to be hiding inside a housing project building.
