Coronavirus by zip code New York City

As of Friday, November 13, hospital admissions in New York City are now at 121, hospital positivity rate for COVID is 28.8 percent among those admissions. The daily number of New York City residents testing positive has risen to 3.09 percent. The seven-day rolling average is 2.83 percent.
As of Friday, November 13, the following businesses are closing at 10 PM daily to help curb the spread of COVID-19:
Bars and lounges
Restaurants
Gyms and fitness clubs
Liquor and wine stores
Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he will close all school buildings if 3% of the COVID-19 tests performed in the city over a seven-day period came back positive. That could happen as early as new week.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip