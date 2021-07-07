Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Weekly virus deaths drop to lowest since October, WHO reports

The U.N. health agency, in its latest weekly epidemiological report on the pandemic, also said on Wednesday that its 53-country European region reported a "sharp increase" - 30% - in infection incidence, while Africa registered a 23% rise in mortality from COVID-19 during the period.
All WHO regions except the Americas -- one of the hardest-hit regions -- and southeast Asia posted an increase in deaths over the last week, the agency said in a statement.
More than 2.6 million new COVID-19 cases were reported between June 28 and July 4, a slight increase on the previous week, while the tally of deaths registered over the week declined 7% to 54,000, WHO said. That was the lowest such weekly figure since October.
Zero new COVID deaths in NJ
For the first time since March 2020, New Jersey reported zero new COVID deaths.
'Summer Rising' school program kicks off in NYC
Tuesday marks the start of New York City's "Summer Rising" program, a new alternative to summer school for students. It is a brand new program combining aspects of summer camp and summer school under one roof. The idea is to give more city school kids something to do this summer, but it is already running into some problems. Principals say many of their schools are already overcrowded and understaffed, after the city guaranteed enrollment without a plan to properly place everyone.
Party all night? NYC's Office of Nightlife wants 24-hour districts
The city that never sleeps could live up to its name under a New York City agency's proposal for 24-hour entertainment districts where revelers can party all night. The city's Office of Nightlife is recommending that officials identify areas with low residential density "where a limited 24-hour program might be tested." The recommendation is contained in a 160-page report issued this month by the nightlife office.
"Cities around the world are expanding the way institutions and businesses can operate at night, as limitations on closing hours have pushed latenight activity to unlicensed venues, sometimes coming into conflict with residential uses," the report says. "Uniform closing hours for nightlife businesses can result in groups of people congregating in the street, elevating tensions between patrons and residents."
Shakespeare in the Park back on stage in Central Park
The iconic Shakespeare in the Park is back in New York City with new guidelines. The theatrical program will limit capacity to 1,000 audience members at the Delacorte Theater beginning Tuesday. The outdoor theater normally seats 1,800. This season, theatergoers will enjoy "Merry Wives," a fresh and joyous adaptation by Jocelyn Bioh of Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor." The show will run from July 6 to Sept. 18, three weeks longer than originally scheduled.
Poll among unvaccinated Americans
The CDC reports 67% of adults in the United States have had one dose and 58% are fully vaccinated. A new ABC News-Washington Post poll finds that among those unvaccinated, 74% say they're unlikely to get a shot. President Joe Biden called Americans to action and asked them to get the vaccine.
"My fellow Americans, it's the most patriotic thing you can do," he said. "So please, if you haven't gotten vaccinated, do it. Do it now."
The call to action is all the more urgent with the highly contagious Delta variant now identified in all 50 states and accounting for more than 26% of new COVID cases nationwide.
FDA okays batch of vaccines from troubled plant
The FDA has authorized the controversial Baltimore Johnson and Johnson plant to ship more of their vaccines. Earlier this year, regulators stopped the site from producing the vaccines over quality concerns. However, the FDA just approved a batch of a few million vaccines to be shipped. They're still keeping an eye on the facility and haven't given the full go-ahead. More than 60 million doses have been rejected at the site.
US falling behind on world vaccine donation pledge
The Biden Administration is falling behind on its commitment to distribute COVID vaccines worldwide. The president announced a plan on June 4 to donate 80 million doses by July 1, but so far, the U.S. has only shipped 24 million. The plan was to help 50 countries, but 40 of them have yet to see a single dose. The White House says it's upping shipments right now.
Staten Island communities among highest COVID positivity rates in NYC
New York City may be starting to celebrate the end of the pandemic, but some communities on Staten Island are proving it's not over yet. There are 145 zip codes in New York City, and the one with the highest rate of COVID positivity is 10308 on Staten Island, a stretch of strip malls and single-family homes in the Great Kills section, where the positivity rate is above 5%. So why is COVID surging here? Well, that's COVID.
"It's an opportunist," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said. "It goes to places where it has a chance to spread."
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
