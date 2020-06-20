coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: COVID-19 linked to dramatic rise in cardiac arrests in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is being linked to a dramatic rise in cardiac arrests in New York City.

EMS says that between March 1 and April 25, it received 4,000 cardiac arrest calls -- that's two times more than the previous year.

The FDNY says the 3,600 deaths that resulted indicate that COVID-19 directly or indirectly has played a role.

The death rate for cardiac arrests this is year is more than 90 percent. In 2019, it was around 75%.

A new study found that cardiac arrest patients in 2020 were on average older and more likely to have hypertension, diabetes and physical limitations than last year. They were also less likely to be white.

More TOP STORIES News