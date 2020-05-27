Coronavirus News: 7th testing site opens in Newark, testing free for all residents

coronavirus new jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 7th testing center has opened in Newark for anyone who wants to get checked for coronavirus. In addition, they are doing the antibody tests.

The mayor said more testing is the key to reopening the city.

"All of the testing sites, you can go whether you have insurance or not, whether you have symptoms or not, you can go to any testing site now in the city of Newark, we have seven, we're putting together a mobile unit. They'll be driving around doing people in specific areas," said Ras Baraka, mayor of Newark.

The mayor did share some good saying the rate of infection in the city is dropping and in one recent 24-hour period there were no deaths.

Plus, the mayor says the number of cases in the homeless population was only 3%.

The city did a major outreach to those who live on the streets. But a doctor conducting the testing says everyone has to remain on alert.

"We have to get tested, we have to maintain surveillance of testing, we have to continue social distancing and masks, not touching your face, and getting rest, good hygiene, and good everything," said Dr. Alexander Salerno, Internal Medicine.

In addition to testing, the mayor was also talking about reopening the city.

Businesses are being told to go online and submit applications for their plans to reopen.

The city is waiving fees and permits on conducting certain business.

"We'll let them do outside things as well, so all of those things will be allowed in the city, we're going to inspect it to make sure there is proper social distancing as well," Mayor Baraka said.

