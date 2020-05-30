coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Hoboken to create open streets on 17 city blocks this weekend

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the City of Hoboken announced that more streets would open to pedestrian traffic.

The city said that 17 additional city blocks would open to create extra room for social distancing and outdoor activities on Saturday and Sunday between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm.

Hoboken created open streets, which restricts vehicular traffic, the past three weekends on Jefferson Street, Adams Street, Park Avenue, and 10th Street.

"Our open streets program has been a huge hit with our residents and makes the best possible use of our public space," said Mayor Bhalla. "Receiving enough outdoor exercise is an important part of remaining healthy during COVID-19, and open streets help keep everyone safe with more room to walk, bike, or jog."

The mayor thanked residents who have enjoyed the open streets responsibly and who have worn face masks to help protect others.

Permitted activities include walking, biking, and jogging while congregation, block parties, and lawn chairs on open streets are prohibited.

Open streets will occur on the following streets:
Jackson Street between 2nd Street and 7th Streets
7th Street between Grand Street and Jackson Streets
Jefferson Street between 6th and 8th Streets
Adams Street between 6th and 9th Streets
Grand Street between 7th and 9th Streets

