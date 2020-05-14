Coronavirus News: New York Air National Guard to flyover Eastern Long Island Friday

The flyover will begin just after 12 p.m. at Stony Brook Southampton and finish around 2 p.m. near Long Island Community Hospital.
1. Stony Brook Southampton
2. East Hampton Health Care
3. Stony Brook Eastern Long Island
4. Peconic Bay Medical Center
5. St. Charles Hospital
6. John T Mather Memorial Hospital
7. Stony Brook Medical Center
8. St. Catherine of Siena Medical
9. North Port VA Medical Center
10. Huntington Hospital
11. Syosset Hospital
12. Plainview Hospital
13. St. Joseph Hospital
14. Nassau University Medical
15. Glen Cove Hospital
16. St. Francis Hospital
17. North Shore University Hospital
18. NYU Winthrop Hospital
19. Mercy Medical Center
20. Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital
21. Jones Beach
22. South Oaks Hospital
23.Good Samaritan Hospital
24. Southside Hospital
25. Pilgrim Psychiatric Center
26. Long Island Community Hospital
