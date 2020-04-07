Business

Lowe's Home Improvement will close on Easter Sunday to give employees break amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Lowe's Home Improvement is closing on Easter as a thank you to busy employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lowe's is closing all stores and distribution centers Sunday, April 12 to give associates a break. Lowe's, considered an essential business in most areas, recently agreed to increase wages through the month of April and provide special payment for hourly associates.

"We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday," Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said.

Last month, Lowe's announced it's donating $25 million to help hospitals and non-profits.

Many grocery stores like Trader Joe's, Aldi, Sam's Club, Publix, H-E-B and Costco will also be closed on Easter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncbusinesslowescoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News