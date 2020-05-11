coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: County executives to join Governor Cuomo for briefing on reopening

NEW YORK (WABC) -- County executives from across the state of New York will join Governor Andrew Cuomo at his daily briefing to start talking about reopening.

Some regions of New York are expected to move into phase one of reopening this Friday, May 15th.

That means stores could start offering curbside pick up and non-essential construction and manufacturing can resume.

But the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island are not included.

That's because too many people are still going to the hospital and there are not enough tests or contact tracers.

"We're looking region to region across the state as to where it would be appropriate to reopen," Governor Cuomo said. "Factor one is just the numbers. Infection, rate, et cetera, factor two is what local governments have to do to be ready and working together with counterparts in that region."

The next date to watch is June 6. Governor Cuomo says every two weeks he'll revisit if any other parts of the state can start the reopening process.

