Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo extends stay-at-home order as parts of NY reopen

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For those in the New York City area looking to get out this weekend, you now have the option of going to tennis clubs that can reopen.But that is about all you can do.Thursday night, Governor Cuomo extended the stay-at-home order through June 13 for many parts of the state, from Albany through the Hudson Valley to New York City and Long Island.Most of Central New York, on the other hand, began its phased reopening at 12 a.m. Friday, when the New York pause order expired.Those regions have achieved the governor's 7 metrics to begin Phase One.They can begin reopening the more essential and lower risk businesses, like construction and manufacturing."You have to reopen intelligently and you have to reopen in a calibrated way," said Cuomo on Thursday. "Nobody says, 'Don't reopen.' They say, 'Be intelligent about the way you reopen. Follow the data. Follow the science. Follow the facts. Follow the metrics.'"When it comes to New York City, Long Island and the mid-Hudson Valley region, they have yet to reach the needed metrics to reopen.Long Island actually fell backwards. At one time they had met 5 of the 7 metrics. Now they only have 4, as too many people remain in the hospital.If you're looking to play tennis this weekend in courts around the state, you can only play singles, no doubles. And clubhouses will remain closed.