Travel

Coronavirus travel: most travel insurance policies won't cover cancellations

By and Steve J. Livingstone
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The coronavirus is known in the travel industry as a "named and known event," which means travel insurance coverage is going to be limited.

If you have an upcoming trip planned, you should know typical travel insurance policies don't cover fear of travel if you decide to cancel.

Travel agents say plenty of people are scrambling to cancel flight tours and cruises.

"They're pretty panicked they want to know what's happening," CEO of Cook Travel in Manhattan Blake Fleetwood said.

Agents at Cook Travel are getting inundated with coronavirus concerns from clients calling to cancel summer vacations.

"Most of them are traveling on non-refundable tickets so they're going to lose all their money," Fleetwood said.

He says if your travel's months away, don't cancel now, there's no advantage.

Also don't race to cancel booked cruises because you may not get a refund.

If you're traveling now -- check your carrier or cruise line -- many are canceling flights and cruises to affected areas in Asia and parts of Italy and either repaying customers or issuing vouchers.

Fleetwood recommends calling your airline and credit card company because each will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

If an insured passenger produces a doctor's note prohibiting travel for medically necessary reasons, refunds are also possible.

"If you get scared and say 'I'm not going somewhere because I don't want to get sick' that's your prerogative, however, that's not part of an insurance policy," Insurance Information Institute Vice President of Media Relations Loretta Worters said.

Pandemics and epidemics are typically excluded from the coverage so most travel insurance policies won't cover the coronavirus.

"It's kind of like insuring a burning building, the risk is already there," Worters said.

"CANCEL FOR ANY REASON" TRAVEL INSURANCE

The big takeaway - if you're buying - "Cancel for any reason" travel l insurance thinking it'll cover you for coronavirus fears -- pump the brakes.

First of all, it's not available for purchase in New York and if you are covered -- you'll only get 50 to 75 percent of the trip cost back.

Also consider thatbenefits are time-sensitive and have many exclusions, so before buying get the policy and read it thoroughly.


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityair traveltravelcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News