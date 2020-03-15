Coronavirus Update: Residents of Teaneck, New Jersey asked to self-quarantine

TEANECK, New Jersey -- Mohammed Hameeduddin, the mayor of Teaneck, NJ tells ABC News that he is requesting all residents to self-quarantine and only to leave their homes for food and medicine.
Hameeduddin said that his town is "ground zero" for the infections in the state. At the moment, Teaneck as 18 cases of COVID-19 but he believes people have been walking around with the virus for the past 4 weeks.
In coordination with the county emergency management and executive, the decision was made to close all schools, municipal buildings, parks and other places people can congregate.
The mayor said that the town's 41,000+ residents stay home, avoid interaction and assume that if they were to leave that they would be infected. Hameeduddin was also vocal that there are not enough testing kits.
He says that the town is in "unprecedented territory legally." The mayor says that he has not asked for National Guard support and that he is so far comfortable with the resources the town has.
Governor Murphy reports that 18 our of 25 COVID-19 cases in Bergen County were confirmed in Teaneck.
