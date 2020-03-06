Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Health & Fitness

COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which was when the first cases were reported.

NEW YORK -- Here's everything you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.; follow the spread of COVID-19 on our map and learn about prevention.



Latest Coronavirus News

Latest information on coronavirus in New York and New York City

Latest on the New Jersey coronavirus cases

New York resident who works at Connecticut hospitals tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

More Coronavirus Stories

Inside look at New York lab conducting coronavirus COVID-19 testing

7 On Your Side gets viewer complaints about price gouging related to coronavirus

MTA working nightly to scrub down all stations, trains, buses amid COVID-19 outbreak

Warning to businesses against price gouging hand sanitizer, wipes

What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms

NYC cab drivers cite risks to health, business amid COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
100+ products that can work against the virus

Coronavirus travel: most travel insurance policies won't cover cancellations

Coronavirus: Tips for parents on speaking to children

Coronavirus cancelations, suspensions and shortages

Symptoms, prevention of coronavirus COVID-19

Coronavirus: Facts vs myths from the CDC

ALL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE AT ABC7NY.COM/CORONAVIRUS
