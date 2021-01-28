Health & Fitness

Health experts weigh in on the truth about the COVID vaccine

By
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Despite the outreach and efforts to increase communication, many people are still skeptical and are still asking questions about the vaccine.

For Becky Kaiser, a single mom of four and a nurse at Hackensack Meridian Health Center, getting the vaccine wasn't a sure thing.

"I had some hesitation about something so new and if I got sick from the vaccine," she said.

But, the devastation she saw among COVID patients compounded with her own fear of getting the virus and not being able to care for her kids, changed her mind.

"The idea that maybe I would be separated from them for an extended period of time, so that fear pushed me over the edge to say let's get this and then I've done everything I can do," Kaiser said.

So how did she fare?

"Everything was fine," she said. "I had a sore arm that night and the next day, but other than that no other symptoms or side effects."

RELATED: Where you can get the COVID vaccine in New Jersey

"It's actually a really, really safe vaccine," said Dr. Dan Varga, Chief Physician at Hackensack Meridian Health Center.

Dr. Varga says the vaccine isn't a live virus, so it won't make you sick. Instead, the aches, or fever are signs that your immune system is turning on. He clarified some other misconceptions.

"If you're vaccinated while you have COVID you will die. That's not true," he said.

In fact, there are plenty of asymptotic people who've already been vaccinated without issue.

"If you've already had COVID, you don't need the vaccine," Dr. Varga said. "There is no reason not to get the vaccine just because you've been infected with COVID."

You could consider it a booster, giving you more protection.
"Once vaccinated you never need to wear a mask again? Wrong," Dr. Varga said.

That's because there's still a 5% chance of getting COVID, and even if you're immune you may still spread the virus.

"I know the science is good science," said Dr. Yvette Calderon, Emergency Room Physician at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Calderon looked at the data and listened to virologists before she got the vaccine. She hopes it will protect her from the virus that killed her father.

"As a daughter it was heart-wrenching, and as a daughter who is a physician there is a pain that will stay with me forever," Dr. Calderon said.

Both of these women, Kaiser and Calderon, overcame their fears of the vaccine and hope others follow suit.

"The more people who get vaccinated the less likely we are to continue transmitting the disease," Kaiser said.

That will allow all of us to get back to truly living.

RELATED: Where you can get the COVID vaccine in NYC

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshackensacknew jerseyvaccinescoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oscar, Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
Video shows man physically, verbally abusing children on subway platform
Cuomo lifts Orange zone restrictions; plan for NYC restaurants by end of week
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
Avoid preventive pain relievers before COVID vaccine: Experts
The Countdown: Biden pushes forward in COVID battle as DHS issues terror alert
Hope on the horizon as 2 more vaccines nearing end of trial
Show More
Bernie Sanders' mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity
TX principal creates student-run grocery store for community
Lawmakers call for reform of NY real estate industry
What we know so far about COVID-19 variants worldwide
US 'actively looking' at requiring COVID tests before flights
More TOP STORIES News