robbery

Courageous Good Samaritan helps save teen from bodega attackers in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A courageous Good Samaritan helped saved a teenager from a group of attackers in Brooklyn.

Police say the 17-year-old was riding on a moped when five men assaulted him at a bodega. The case has an eerie comparison to the Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz case in the Bronx last summer - and because of that case is the reason a Good Samaritan stepped up to protect this teen.

The attack happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. in front of 718 Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.

Police said a group of five men threatened a 17-year-old at knifepoint as he sat on his gas-powered moped. They struck the victim with a metal pipe before stealing the bike.

The victim then ran inside the bodega - inside the store was Vincent Millan, a customer who saw it all happening. He came out with a bicycle seat in his hand, and was attacked himself.

Millan says he immediately thought of Guzman Feliz's murder by gangmembers, and he did not want to see that happen to another young man.

"I'm a human being, and I saw another human being in danger, of I don't know, maybe being killed," said Millan.

In this case, police say they have arrested Ramon Garcia Disla, 26. Disla is facing charges for robbery and assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there could be more arrests.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetybushwickbrooklynnew york cityassaultrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Police search for man who robbed woman at knife-point
3 suspects use wooden stick in NYC cell phone robberies
Robber pours liquid at security window, threatens to set fire
Search for 2 who robbed 12-year-old boy, threatened to shoot him
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in Jersey City lake
New York lawmakers pass statewide ban on single-use plastic bags
Search for man who threw victim onto subway tracks after dispute
Florida meteor burns brilliant blue-green in the night sky: VIDEO
Flight bound for NYC returns to Boston after bird strike
Police: Murdered student from NJ mistook suspect's car for Uber
Forest fire burns thousands of acres in Burlington County, NJ
Show More
Up Close: What's next after the Mueller report?
Ceremony honors FDNY lieutenant 1 year after his death in Iraq
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
AccuWeather: Breezy and colder Sunday
Suspect attacks man at subway station, throws paint on him
More TOP STORIES News