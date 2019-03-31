Courageous Good Samaritan helps save teen from bodega attackers in Brooklyn

Police say the 17-year-old was riding on a moped when five men assaulted him at a bodega. The case has an eerie comparison to the Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz case in the Bronx last summer - and because of that case is the reason a Good Samaritan stepped up to protect this teen.
The attack happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. in front of 718 Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.
Police said a group of five men threatened a 17-year-old at knifepoint as he sat on his gas-powered moped. They struck the victim with a metal pipe before stealing the bike.
The victim then ran inside the bodega - inside the store was Vincent Millan, a customer who saw it all happening. He came out with a bicycle seat in his hand, and was attacked himself.
Millan says he immediately thought of Guzman Feliz's murder by gangmembers, and he did not want to see that happen to another young man.
"I'm a human being, and I saw another human being in danger, of I don't know, maybe being killed," said Millan.
In this case, police say they have arrested Ramon Garcia Disla, 26. Disla is facing charges for robbery and assault.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and there could be more arrests.
🚨WANTED🚨for a ROBBERY that occurred in front of 718 Knickerbocker Ave.. #bushwick #brooklyn @NYPD83Pct On 3/28/19 @ 5:43PM 💰Reward up to $2500💰👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/zkyfF8tjO8— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 30, 2019
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube