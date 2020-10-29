coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NY Giants player tests positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said in a statement Thursday.

The player, who has not been identified, was "immediately self-isolated," and contact tracing has started.

"All of the player's close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today," said the statement. "Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps."

The Giants added that the rest of the team is continuing to follow its normal practice and meeting schedule.

