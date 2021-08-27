Coronavirus Updates: High rate of transmission in all 50 states

A new medical forecast is warning we could see more than 100,000 new deaths between now and December 1st.
In North Carolina, the ICUs are treating more patients now than at any other time during the pandemic.
In Georgia, some hospitals are turning away ambulances.
There's a similar situation in Florida, where a hospital in West Palm Beach had to transport a police officer to Ohio after running out of ECMO machines, a life support system that provides oxygen by bypassing the lungs.
In Central Florida, they're running out of places to put bodies.
With morgues at capacity, some hospitals are now using refrigerated trucks to store the dead.
It comes as Florida's ban on mask mandates returns to court, with a judge set to rule on its legality Friday.
Here are more of today's headlines:
How NYC schools will handle COVID breakouts
New York City's public school buildings will remain open if there are positive COVID-19 cases and only those who are unvaccinated will have to quarantine if exposed to a positive case, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
De Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter announced the City's plans for the upcoming school year at the mayor's daily briefing Thursday.
Students in Hoboken need COVID vaccine or test to go back to school
Going back to school in Hoboken will involve vaccinations or testing for students.
Hoboken Public School District announced students in Grades PK-12 will need to provide a negative PCR test in order to start school. The tests may not be done any earlier than Tuesday, September 7th.
De Blasio announces Weekend of Faith
New York City is launching a new "Weekend of Faith" campaign in collaboration with houses of worship to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccination, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. During the weekend of August 27-29, the City is launching 50 mobile vaccination sites and "Vax to School" drives at houses of worship across NYC. The City will also distribute 5,000 backpacks with school supplies and vaccination information. The City is also enrolling more houses of worship in its vaccine referral bonus program.
Nurse says she's never seen so much sadness in her career as COVID spikes in Louisiana hospital
Nursing Coordinator Beth Springer recalls how, a month ago, the ICU hallways were nearly clear. Now the pandemic seems worse than ever before.
"I see a lot of sadness. I see a lot that I never thought I'd see in my career," said Springer, who has been a nurse nearly 20 years.
Texas man strips off clothing at school board meeting to express thoughts on masks
As mask mandates have spurred heated debates at school board meetings nationwide, one Texas man took a bold approach to showing his support: He stripped down to his swim trunks.
The stunt occurred during a meeting Monday for the Dripping Springs Independent School District, near Austin.
James Akers, a 15-year resident of Dripping Springs, started the 90 seconds he was allotted during public comments by saying he had three children go through the school district and another currently in high school.
Oregon National Guard deployed to aid hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
Hundreds of National Guard members are on the ground in Oregon to help with a COVID-19 surge that's overwhelming hospitals across the state.
Oregon has 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, according to state data, the highest ever in the pandemic. Gov. Kate Brown called the news a "terrifying milestone."
From CVS to Goldman Sachs, FDA Pfizer approval prompts COVID vaccine mandates
From Walt Disney World to Goldman Sachs, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the federal government gave full approval to the Pfizer shot. And the number is certain to grow much higher.
For the past eight months, coronavirus shots were dispensed in the U.S. under emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Some workers and unions objected to getting the vaccine - and some employers were reluctant to require it - because it had yet to receive FDA full approval. That happened on Monday.
What to know about delta and other COVID-19 variants of concern
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the COVID-19 delta variant as one of its "variants of concern" (VOCs) on June 15. According to the CDC, VOCs can be more contagious, more dangerous, less susceptible to available treatments or harder to detect. The current VOCs all have mutations in the virus's spike protein, which acts as a key to break into cells to infect them. And that's a potential concern because the spike protein from the original version of the virus is what scientists used to design all three authorized vaccines. It's also what monoclonal antibody treatments latch on to so the virus can't get into your cells, effectively "neutralizing" the threat. So far none of these mutations have changed the virus enough to undercut the vaccines. The uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, means the virus is mutating quickly. That's why many new variants are being discovered in places with the highest infection rates and large numbers of unvaccinated individuals, like the United States, the United Kingdom, India and Brazil.
