Coronavirus Update NYC: Amid push to get Harlem protected, Melba's hosts mobile vaccination site

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City partnered with Melba's Restaurant on a mobile vaccination site in hopes of encouraging more Harlem residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The neighborhood has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the city and a large Black population, a community in which vaccine hesitancy remains high.

Less than half of all Harlem residents are fully vaccinated, comparatively, in nearby Hell's Kitchen nearly all residents are.

To sweeten the deal, Melba's Restaurant offered free "Grandma Mea's Sweet Potato Pie" to the first 100 participants.

Dr. Hazel Dukes, President of NAACP New York, MSNBC political commentator Joy Reid, award-winning author Dr. Sampson Davis, Harlem fashion and celebrity trailblazers Dapper Dan and Bevy Smith, and renowned Chef JJ Johnson were all scheduled to attend.

