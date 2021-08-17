Coronavirus Updates: Field hospitals in some states where ICUs overwhelmed

Mississippi is now building a second field hospital for COVID patients in a parking lot.
It will include critical care capacity.
The CDC says there has been a 400% increase in hospital admissions for children with COVID since July 4.
There are concerns the spread could worsen as more children head back to school.
In Texas, the state supreme court upheld the governor's ban on mask mandates in two counties.
Dallas' superintendent says he will continue to encourage mask wearing.
US to recommend COVID vaccine booster shots at 8 months
U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
NY mandating vaccine for all healthcare workers
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that all healthcare workers in New York State, including staff at hospitals, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate care settings, will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday, September 27, with limited exceptions for those with religious or medical reasons. To date, 75% of the state's 450,000 hospital workers, 74% of the state's 30,000 adult care facility workers, and 68% of the state's 145,500 nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series.
"When COVID ambushed New York last year, New Yorkers acted, while the Federal Government denied the problem," Cuomo said. "Now, the delta variant is spreading across the nation and across New York -- new daily positives are up over 1000% over the last six weeks, and over 80% of recent positives in New York State are linked to the delta variant. We must now act again to stop the spread. Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine."
"Key to NYC" vaccine mandate begins Tuesday
New York City Mayor de Blasio unveiled details of the city's "Key to NYC" plan indoor vaccine mandate Monday. His executive order goes into effect tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17. The program will involve door-to-door canvassing, support for small businesses and a $10 million advertising campaign. Enforcement will begin September 13.
Hospital cases among children are on the rise
Public health experts are raising alarms about a surge in COVID hospitalizations among children across the country, including in the Tri-State area. After declining in the early summer, child COVID-19 cases have steadily increased again in recent weeks just as schools are about to reopen. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association (CHA) found that nearly 94,000 new child COVID-19 cases were reported earlier this month, a continued "substantial" increase.
NYC sites to offer 3rd doses of Pfizer/Moderna to immunocompromised
New York City-run vaccination sites will begin offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised New Yorkers. Third doses will be distributed via walk-in and appointment. Residents will not have to show documentation of a qualifying underlying medical condition, but they are urged to check with their doctor before receiving a third dose.
NYPD Detective dies of COVID
An NYPD detective has died of COVID-19. Shantay Neal-Baker served in the risk mitigation division. She was with the department for 20 years. Neal-Baker is one of two NYPD detectives to die on the same day. 50th Precinct Sergeant Ryan Kenny died from a possible heart attack, according to Chief of Department Rodney Harrison.
