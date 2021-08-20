Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Hospitalizations for people under 50, children up dramatically

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The number of hospitalized children and people under 50 from COVID has now reached its highest level yet.

COVID hospitalizations across the country hit nearly 93,000, the highest number of patients since January.

The crisis is deepening in the south where states have among the lowest vaccination rates.

In Alabama, ICUs are 100% full.

In Mississippi, hospitalizations have surpassed last winter's peak.

20,000 students across the state are in quarantine after just the first week of school.

3 senators test positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough cases
Three senators said Thursday they have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, a high-profile collection of breakthrough cases that comes as the highly infectious delta variant spreads rapidly across the United States.

Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., all said they have tested positive for the virus. Almost every member of the Senate spent long hours together on the chamber's floor last week in an all-night session of budget votes before leaving town for August recess.

Connecticut vaccine mandate

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that started Sept. 27, the COVID vaccine will be required for long-term care employees and state employees in hospital facilities.

A vaccine mandate with a testing option will go into effect for all other state employees (excluding hospital facilities), K-12 teachers and staff and early childhood staff.

Lamont faces pushback over school mask mandate
It was a bill signing to encourage teacher recruitment and to introduce the new state education commissioner, but for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont COVID remains the concern.

On Thursday, Lamont held firm on the executive order that will require all students grades K-12 to wear masks through at least the month of September.

With no beds, hospitals ship critically ill COVID patients to far-off cities
Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are putting critically ill COVID-19 patients on planes, helicopters and ambulances and sending them hundreds of miles to far-flung states for treatment.

The surge in the delta variant of the virus, combined with low vaccination rates, has pushed hospitals to the brink in many states and resulted in a desperate scramble to find beds for patients.

What to know about delta and other COVID-19 variants of concern

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the COVID-19 delta variant as one of its "variants of concern" (VOCs) on June 15. According to the CDC, VOCs can be more contagious, more dangerous, less susceptible to available treatments or harder to detect. The current VOCs all have mutations in the virus's spike protein, which acts as a key to break into cells to infect them. And that's a potential concern because the spike protein from the original version of the virus is what scientists used to design all three authorized vaccines. It's also what monoclonal antibody treatments latch on to so the virus can't get into your cells, effectively "neutralizing" the threat. So far none of these mutations have changed the virus enough to undercut the vaccines. The uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, means the virus is mutating quickly. That's why many new variants are being discovered in places with the highest infection rates and large numbers of unvaccinated individuals, like the United States, the United Kingdom, India and Brazil.

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

