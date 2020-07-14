Coronavirus News: Wife takes job as dishwasher at nursing home just to see husband

Mary and Steve Daniel have been married for 24 years.
Steve is fighting Alzheimer's disease and lives in a memory care facility full-time.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility is not accepting visitors, so the couple had not seen each other in more than three months.
Mary was willing to do whatever it took to be with her husband.
"He saw me and said 'Mary' and we hugged and just like how I thought it would be just a hold him again after 114 days is just an amazing, amazing feeling," Mary said.
Management told her when she is done with her part-time shift, she is welcome to visit her husband.
