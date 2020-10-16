COVID testing delayed in New York City's yellow zone schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6885492" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "All families should participate," Mayor de Blasio said. Parents and guardians will receive the test results for their child and can give their consent online.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6878957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has the latest on the hostile backlash over New York's new COVID restrictions.

Rules in the red area:

Rules in the orange area:

Rules in the yellow area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6820907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules to help fight COVID clusters, including closing nonessential businesses in the main and surrounding areas of a hot spot.

We have a clear and effective plan to respond to any clusters that threaten our progress.



We will attack each area in the cluster with appropriate restrictions.



Here is the map of the Brooklyn cluster along with the rules. pic.twitter.com/xdV84gcQJg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here are the maps of the two Queens clusters along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/DP3sUBL8fs — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Orange County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/pVWgykbhI1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Rockland County cluster — with a red and yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/PyINoUivK5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

Here is the map of the Broome County cluster — with a yellow zone — along with the guidance: pic.twitter.com/isgeAqtOET — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mandatory COVID-19 testing for staff and students at schools in New York City's yellow zones was set to begin Friday.But Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza says the city is still in the "final stages" of working out the details.The required weekly testing was ordered for the city's yellow "buffer" zones by Governor Andrew Cuomo.Cuomo said Thursday that the state is sending hundreds of thousands of rapid test kits to city schools to complete that testing."Some of the local governments have said they don't have enough tests to do it," Cuomo said. "I said if you need something, tell me and we will provide it for you. We are going to give New York City 200,000 test kits so they can do the tests in the schools in the yellow zones."The governor has previously criticized the lack of testing in schools, indicating that the tests act as an important early warning system for viral spread.Carranza said the new round of yellow zone testing should begin next week."We as a city had already designated random testing for a subset of our schools every week," he said. "That began last week and will continue this week. But for the schools in the yellow zone, that will be a weekly test and we're in the final stages of working with the state."We expected to hear more details from the chancellor later Friday morning as he testifies at a City Council oversight hearing on the reopening of schools.find out if you are in a COVID hot spot and what new restrictions apply.