coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: 3 nurses, all siblings, receive 2nd COVID vaccine shot at same time in Westchester County

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
BRONXVILLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Three sisters, all nurses at the same hospital in Westchester County, got their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine together -- like they do with everything else.

The Scott sisters work with coronavirus patients at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville.

Althea Scott-Bonaparte and Claudia Scott-Mighty are patient care directors, while Christine Scott is a nurse in the ICU.

The sisters say they want to set an example for others by trusting science, and therefore, trusting the vaccine.

"We're in this together, we're fighting this together, and we're getting vaccinated together," Scott-Bonaparte said. "This is how we've always done everything as sisters...together."

ALSO READ: Angry chickens wreak havoc at McDonald's parking lot drive-thru in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

Police were called into action when a flock of chickens started wreaking havoc at a McDonald's in New Jersey.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countybronxvillereopen westchestermedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countyreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carenursessiblingsviruswestchester news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
WATCH LIVE: NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
NY expanding vaccine eligibility, NYC set to open 5 centers
COVID Live Updates: 60% transmitted by people with no symptoms
Broadway actress pivots to virtual theater bootcamp during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY officials hold briefing after US capitol attack
WATCH LIVE: NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in NYC to face charges
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
Massive fire sparked at hair salon injures multiple FDNY firefighters
NY expanding vaccine eligibility, NYC set to open 5 centers
No winner in Mega Millions, Powerball jackpot $470M for tonight
Show More
Man seen in photo carrying Pelosi's lectern among dozens arrested
Muslim student claims teacher called her a 'terrorist' in class
Deadly siege focuses attention on Capitol Police
AccuWeather: Brisk blend
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
More TOP STORIES News