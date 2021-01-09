Coronavirus News: 3 nurses, all siblings, receive 2nd COVID vaccine shot at same time in Westchester County

The Scott sisters work with coronavirus patients at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville.
Althea Scott-Bonaparte and Claudia Scott-Mighty are patient care directors, while Christine Scott is a nurse in the ICU.
The sisters say they want to set an example for others by trusting science, and therefore, trusting the vaccine.
"We're in this together, we're fighting this together, and we're getting vaccinated together," Scott-Bonaparte said. "This is how we've always done everything as sisters...together."
