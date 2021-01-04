Coronavirus NY: Clinic and private practice health care workers receive vaccine as rollout continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9294102" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Broadcasting legend, Larry King, is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to the King family tells ABC News.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Today is the day health care workers who are not hospital workers - who are in private practice or work in clinics - will begin getting their vaccines in New York City and New York State.Northwell Health, which operates North Shore Long Island Jewish Medical, is among the health systems bringing the vaccine to those workers.This comes as it becomes clear the vaccine rollout is not going fast enough.So far only about 203,000 New Yorkers statewide have gotten their shots.New York State over the weekend reached 1,000,000 COVID cases since the pandemic began, and the state's 7-day average test positivity rate is at 7.98%.The city's 7-day average test positivity rate is even higher, at 9.08%.Governor Cuomo said Sunday he is not pleased with the rate of the vaccine rollout.He wants to make sure the distribution is fair and equitable, and that's why he's holding off getting his shot."We should be concerned about fair distribution," Cuomo said. "You know the COVID virus ravaged us, but the COVID virus also showed us the underlying in justices that we have in society, the social racial economic injustices.""I'm not going to take the vaccine until the same people are eligible, and it is available in the black and Hispanic in poor communities in this state," he continued.On Monday Northwell will also be announcing a vaccine distribution center in Nassau County, located right over the county line from its facility in Queens.