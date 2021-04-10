Coronavirus NY: Johnson & Johnson supply shortage to impact New York state next week

In New York, the supply will be down about 85% from the last week, but officials say they are prepared.
The news forced the Javits Center in New York City to scale back its round-the-clock appointments. No appointments will be canceled, but they are unable to schedule as many as they would've liked.
Last week, nearly five million Johnson & Johnson doses were distributed. Next week, just 700,000.
ALSO READ | No COVID vaccine appointment necessary for some New Yorkers at these 25 locations
Since it is just one dose, the vaccine has been popular in vaccinating the homebound college students and for those in more remote locations.
The drop is tied a manufacturing mistake in Baltimore. It resulted in 15 million doses being thrown out.
The mix-up could impact J&J's promise of delivering 100 million doses by the end of May.
MORE NEWS: Rapper DMX dead at 50 after week on life support following heart attack: Family statement
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question