Coronavirus NY: Johnson & Johnson supply shortage to impact New York state next week

Coronavirus Update for New York
NY to receive 85% decrease of J&J vaccine next week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A step backward coming next week in the race to vaccinate as the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are decreasing across the country.

In New York, the supply will be down about 85% from the last week, but officials say they are prepared.

The news forced the Javits Center in New York City to scale back its round-the-clock appointments. No appointments will be canceled, but they are unable to schedule as many as they would've liked.

Last week, nearly five million Johnson & Johnson doses were distributed. Next week, just 700,000.

Since it is just one dose, the vaccine has been popular in vaccinating the homebound college students and for those in more remote locations.

The drop is tied a manufacturing mistake in Baltimore. It resulted in 15 million doses being thrown out.

The mix-up could impact J&J's promise of delivering 100 million doses by the end of May.

