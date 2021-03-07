coronavirus new york

New York restaurants outside of NYC can increase to 75% capacity soon

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York restaurants outside of NYC will be allowed to increase to 75% capacity on March 19 -- the same day Connecticut lifts many of its restrictions.

"We also think 75% is what the consumer is ready for," Cuomo said Sunday.

The move is an increase from the current 50% capacity for indoor dining outside of New York City.

Cuomo did not suggest increasing capacity from 35% in NYC.

Cuomo announced the change as he revealed he is signing the New York Legislature's emergency powers bill passed by on Friday.

He now cannot issue new statewide directives without legislative consent, although he can still issue executive orders.

Existing orders will remain in effect, such as mask-wearing requirements, and Cuomo can modify existing restrictions, such as limits on public gatherings and capacity.

