New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ's digital divide 'finally closed,' Gov. Murphy says

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday New Jersey's "digital divide is now finally closed."Last summer, 231,000 students did not have remote learning tools."We committed $54 million in federal pandemic relief funds earmarked specifically for education to close this divide," Murphy said. "Today, that investment has paid off."The governor says that the state will not rest and won't allow digital divide to "creak back open.""This is vitally important for students returning to in-person instruction," Murphy said.Meanwhile, of 812 public-school districts, charter schools, renaissance schools, and schools for students with disabilities, 110 have opened for all-person instruction, 541 for hybrid instruction, 36 using a mix of options across buildings and 125 all-remote."Getting all of our students back in their familiar school surroundings is among our top priorities," the governor said. "It's one reason why we're working with our educators to get them vaccinated, so they can move confidently in returning to their classrooms."