Crack pipe vending machines found on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on vending machines in Suffolk County that sell crack pipes for $2

By
CORAM, Long Island (WABC) --
Town of Brookhaven officials and Suffolk County police are trying to figure out who placed three crack pipe vending machines, dubbed as pen vending machines, in Coram and Medford.

The town received complaints about the machines over the weekend. Two of them -- one of which had partially destroyed by community members -- have been removed.

The blue and white vending machines, which featured the words "Sketch Pens" on the outside in black and red font, were mounted in cement into the ground and would dispense a small glass tube and a filter. Included was the top of a pen, which could be put into the glass tube to form a pen.

The "pens" cost $2 each, and the machines would accept the payment in the form of eight quarters.

"You think you've heard of everything," Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine said. "I continue to be surprised by some of the audacity of those that would break the law in promoting drugs and drug paraphernalia."

One machine was found outside the Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Coram. Frank Lunsford said he had seen it there for about two months.

"I've seen a couple of people using it," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police or the town at 631-451-TOWN.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsCoramMedfordSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence Track: Monster storm intensifies to Category 4 hurricane
$5.3 million home wrecked after Airbnb rental
Teacher suspended for giving test with incest questions
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after taking antibiotics
Former Miss USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies at 45
Officer charged after man shot in apartment she thought was hers
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Gordon hit our area
Florence preps: Carolinas, Virginia declare states of emergency
Show More
Aggressive apartment fire leaves Queens families displaced
Store robbery suspect attacked with bottles, glass jars
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
Man accused of molesting girl at home day care
Apple recalling some iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect
More News