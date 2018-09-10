Crack pipe vending machines found on Long Island

Town of Brookhaven officials and Suffolk County police are trying to figure out who placed three crack pipe vending machines, dubbed as pen vending machines, in Coram and Medford.The town received complaints about the machines over the weekend. Two of them -- one of which had partially destroyed by community members -- have been removed.The blue and white vending machines, which featured the words "Sketch Pens" on the outside in black and red font, were mounted in cement into the ground and would dispense a small glass tube and a filter. Included was the top of a pen, which could be put into the glass tube to form a pen.The "pens" cost $2 each, and the machines would accept the payment in the form of eight quarters."You think you've heard of everything," Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine said. "I continue to be surprised by some of the audacity of those that would break the law in promoting drugs and drug paraphernalia."One machine was found outside the Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Coram. Frank Lunsford said he had seen it there for about two months."I've seen a couple of people using it," he said.Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police or the town at 631-451-TOWN.----------