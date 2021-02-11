Crews respond after arm of crane breaks at 31-story building in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10321281" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You've probably heard of 3D printed face masks and even 3D printed hands, as 3D printing technology has expanded over the past few decades.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a partial crane collapse at a high-rise building in Brooklyn.The incident was reported at One Bell Slip, a 31-story building near Commercial and Clay streets, on Thursday afternoon.The arm of the crane could be seen dangling off the side of the building, instead of being perched above it.The collapsed potion of the crane was said to be about 175 feet.Officials say so far it appears as if a cable snapped.No injuries were reported and it appears the rest of the crane is structurally sound.The Department of Building was headed to the scene to investigate.----------