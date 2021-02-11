Crews respond after arm of crane breaks at 31-story building in Brooklyn

The incident was reported at One Bell Slip, a 31-story building near Commercial and Clay streets, on Thursday afternoon.
The arm of the crane could be seen dangling off the side of the building, instead of being perched above it.
The collapsed potion of the crane was said to be about 175 feet.
Officials say so far it appears as if a cable snapped.
No injuries were reported and it appears the rest of the crane is structurally sound.
The Department of Building was headed to the scene to investigate.
ALSO READ | First 3D printed house for sale in New York; builders say the process will cut housing construction costs
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip