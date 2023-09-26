Major delays around Lincoln Tunnel as crews remove crane from July collapse

Major delays around the Lincoln Tunnel as crews remove the crane that collapsed in July. Heather O'Rourke reports.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There are major delays around the Lincoln Tunnel as crews work to remove the crane that collapsed in July.

Building officials have been on the scene of the collapse on 10th Avenue since Monday, working to remove the fire-damaged crane.

Authorities say that over the next few days, contractors will be carefully removing counterweights and a frame of the crane with the help of a derrick.

Expect traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

