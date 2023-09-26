Busy subways? More workers returning to the office in New York City, study finds

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- You've probably noticed subways are getting busier during the weekday rush.
In fact, the Courtland Street Station in Lower Manhattan has seen a 24% ridership increase since last year as more companies require workers to return to the office.
A survey of 140 major Manhattan office employers found that 58% of workers were back in the office on any given weekday, with 44% of respondents settling in on three days a week in the office.
The study was conducted in August and September by the Partnership for New York City. That 58% compares to just 49% who were in the office on any given weekday at the same time last year.
The study also revealed very few office workers are fully remote. That's down to just 6% from 10% at the start of 2023.
Those are most likely to be call center and customer support IT jobs.
So who is back in the office full-time?
People working in real estate, financial services, and law, are all industries where you've got to make a connection with clients.
The firms with some of the lowest in-office attendance include tech, media, and accounting.
If you think about it a lot of those jobs are computer-based and there's not a lot of engagement with clients.
All of this is translating to increased subway ridership. The Hudson Yards 7 train station and the 7th Ave BDE station are both up 20% from last year.
You can read the full study HERE.
ALSO READ | Farmingdale superintendent says students injured in bus crash expected to recover
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.