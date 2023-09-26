Derick Waller reports on a new return-to-office study for workers in New York City.

Busy subways? More workers returning to the office in New York City, study finds

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- You've probably noticed subways are getting busier during the weekday rush.

In fact, the Courtland Street Station in Lower Manhattan has seen a 24% ridership increase since last year as more companies require workers to return to the office.

A survey of 140 major Manhattan office employers found that 58% of workers were back in the office on any given weekday, with 44% of respondents settling in on three days a week in the office.

The study was conducted in August and September by the Partnership for New York City. That 58% compares to just 49% who were in the office on any given weekday at the same time last year.

The study also revealed very few office workers are fully remote. That's down to just 6% from 10% at the start of 2023.

Those are most likely to be call center and customer support IT jobs.

So who is back in the office full-time?

People working in real estate, financial services, and law, are all industries where you've got to make a connection with clients.

The firms with some of the lowest in-office attendance include tech, media, and accounting.

If you think about it a lot of those jobs are computer-based and there's not a lot of engagement with clients.

All of this is translating to increased subway ridership. The Hudson Yards 7 train station and the 7th Ave BDE station are both up 20% from last year.

You can read the full study HERE.

